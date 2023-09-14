SCRANTON, Pa. – A Monroe County man is being accused of trying to entice a person who he believed to be a teenager to engage in sexual conduct.

A grand jury returned an indictment charging Kenneth Lesser, 49, with attempted online enticement of a minor and attempted production of child pornography, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

The indictment alleges that Lesser used the internet and an electronic device to attempt to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a person who he believed to be 13 years old to engage in sexual conduct, the DOJ said.

Additionally, Lesser attempted to cause the production of child pornography, the indictment says.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the crimes charged in the indictment is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.