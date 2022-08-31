PARADISE TWP., Pa. - According to court documents, a cocaine-fueled frenzy led 49-year-old Errol Broomes to drive his car off a steep embankment with his girlfriend in the passenger seat.

In the affidavit of probable cause, Broomes' live-in girlfriend claims the couple did a large amount of cocaine Sunday before getting into an argument at their Paradise Township home.

The girlfriend told state police investigators their relationship had a history of abuse, so she walked out of the house into the front yard. That's where she says Broomes allegedly grabbed a large rock and hit her in the back of the head.

The girlfriend says she fell to the ground, and Broomes allegedly put his knee on her chest and told her: "I'm going to kill you."

The unidentified woman says she managed to get Broomes to stop the alleged assault and take her to the hospital.

Court documents say once Broomes was behind the wheel he started driving recklessly, threatened to kill them both, and started cutting his neck with a box cutter.

Court documents say Broomes drove his car up a steep embankment and got stuck on some rocks. According to witnesses, Broomes kept gunning the engine. His car ended up going over the edge, but landed on its front bumper in the lower part of the embankment.

Broomes and the girlfriend were treated for injuries at a local hospital.

Broomes is now in Monroe County Prison on $500,000 bail.