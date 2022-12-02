MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man has been arrested after an investigation related to the online sexual abuse of children.

Timothy John Crowley, 35, of Middle Smithfield Township, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, obscene materials, and related offenses, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

Through the investigation, authorities learned that Crowley had engaged in sexual communication pretending to be a 12-year-old minor child, known to him, to include obscene photographs being shared of minors, state police said.

State police say communication recovered during the investigation included graphic and obscene chats related to child sexual abuse.

Crowley was taken into custody Friday and transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

Anyone with information on similar online child sexual abuse incidents involving Crowley is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg Station at 570-619-6800.