MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A Monroe County man has been arrested for his alleged role in dealing drugs that led to a woman's fatal overdose, Monroe County District Attorney Mike Mancuso said.

According to Mancuso, the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department responded to a "potentially fatal" overdose last Friday morning. The victim, Jennifer Walker, was transported to St. Luke's Monroe Campus and placed on life support, Mancuso said.

Investigators determined that Matthew White had a "large quantity" of 400 to 600 counterfeit pills at his residence and obtained a search warrant, Mancuso said.

According to Mancuso, White was found and arrested upon execution of the warrant. Officials seized "a large quantity" of drugs and paraphernalia, as well as a firearm White possessed illegally, Mancuso said.

The woman who overdosed was taken off life support and died on Thursday, Mancuso said.

Her autopsy has been scheduled at an unspecified time as the investigation continues.