A Monroe County man is charged with criminal homicide following the death of a woman in Luzerne County.
Officers from Rice Twp., Write Twp. and Fairview Twp. were called to a home on Vandermark Avenue in Nuangola Borough for a report of a domestic disturbance.
When they arrived, officials say they found a deceased woman inside the home with obvious traumatic injuries. The victim was identified as Elizabeth Bennett Leonard, 41.
Also at the home was Lavrius Obrian Watson, 26 of Pocono Summit.
Based on the seriousness of the incident, the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office requested the Pennsylvania State Police to assume the investigation.
Officials say they obtained Watson and charged him with criminal homicide. He was arraigned and taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.