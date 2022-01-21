MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man is accused of instructing a 12-year-old girl in Wisconsin to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.
Jon Catarroja, 19, of Middle Smithfield Township, is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, manufacturing child pornography, and possession of child pornography, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
Since August 2021, Catarroja engaged in explicit sexual communication with the girl, including instructing her to provide sexually explicit photos and videos, state police said. He also tried to have the girl photograph sex acts with other children, according to the news release.
After being notified about an investigation into Catarroja by authorities in Wisconsin, several agencies in Pennsylvania executed a search warrant on Catarroja's home. Agents found a significant amount of child pornography files on Catarroja's digital devices, state police said.
He was taken into custody and taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.