POCONO TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man will spend up to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting a man two years ago.

Jamaine Wilkins was sentenced to 52-120 months (4.3-10 years) in state prison. Monroe County President Judge Maggie Patti-Worthington handed down the sentence.

Wilkins, who must also undergo a psychiatric evaluation, gets credit for time served, which is just over two years, as he's been locked up since the shooting in February 2021.

Wilkins was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Prince Xavier Brown at Swiftwater Apartments in Pocono Township.

Investigators said the men were involved in a "love triangle" and had got into a physical altercation.