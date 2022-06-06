SCRANTON, Pa. - A man from Monroe County has admitted to engaging in a money laundering scheme to obtain COVID-19 relief money.
Julian Levons, 64, of Henryville, pleaded guilty Thursday to perpetrating a wire fraud and money laundering scheme to obtain COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a news release from the Justice Department.
Levons entered the plea after his trial began, the Justice Department said.
The EIDL program is designed to help small businesses facing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded by the March 2020 CARES Act, EIDL funds are offered in low-interest rate loans, designated for specific business expenses, such as fixed debts, payroll, and business obligation.
According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Levons was charged with obtaining two EIDL loans for a combined approximate $300,000, and attempting unsuccessfully to obtain a third EIDL loan for approximately $150,000.
In applying for the loans, Levons falsified revenue and expense figures for two supposed small businesses that he and his wife owned, according to the news release. The money was allegedly used to pay down a high interest rate line of credit for Levons’s personal expenses, and to pay off a high interest rate mortgage on a rental property, despite prohibitions on the use of EIDL funds to refinance pre-existing debt, the Department of Justice said.
The DOJ says investigators seized over $210,000 in fraudulently obtained EIDL funds from bank accounts under his control.