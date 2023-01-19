EFFORT, Pa. - A Monroe County man who admitted to distributing drugs that resulted in a man's death has learned his sentence.

Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, of Effort, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says he was also sentenced to more than 15 years in prison on a separate drug trafficking conspiracy case. The two sentences will run concurrently.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on February 6, 2021, Luce distributed fentanyl, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old Clinton, New Jersey man.

Luce was also responsible, between November 26, 2020 until the date of his arrest on February 23, 2021, for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 100 grams of heroin, according to the DOJ.

Luce had previously pleaded guilty to both charges.