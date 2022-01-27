HARRISBURG, Pa. - Three school districts in Monroe County have received a state grant to help improve school safety.
A release said Thursday East Stroudsburg Area, Pleasant Valley and Pocono Mountain School Districts have been awarded more than $214,000 in school safety grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Education's Office for Safe Schools.
“As many local residents have expressed concerns with continued school safety regarding school violence and shootings as well as with COVID, I wanted to share this important information and have parents know that that their school districts are completing projects to strengthen a safe learning environment for their children,” said Brown. “Our local schools are receiving these dollars from the state and I have been and continue to be in conversations with the administration for most districts in regard to their efforts and overall safety efforts.”
East Stroudsburg SD received a $19,452 safety equipment grant.
Pleasant Valley received a $25,000 safety equipment grant and a $60,000 school police officer grant, which spans over the course of two years.
Pocono Mountain received a $19,960 safety program grant and a $90,000 school resource officer grant.
The grants aim to assist schools in reducing unnecessary student disciplinary actions and promoting greater productivity, safety and learning; and also enhancing anti-violence efforts between schools and parents, local governments, law enforcement and community organizations.