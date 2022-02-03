STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Steven Dimmick is awake following a battle with COVID-19.
It was written on Facebook that Steven is awake and alert but has a long road to recovery ahead of him.
A GoFundMe was created from Dimmick to help with medical expenses and travel costs for the deputy's family, during his long battle with COVID-19.
The GoFundMe says Dimmick has worked at the sheriff's office for eight years and contracted COVID while in the line of duty. He's been hospitalized since November 26.
Dimmick has been in a medically induced coma since December 8.