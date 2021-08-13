It's been eight years since Marc Feldmann was in Afghanistan.
And as tensions mount, and the Taliban gains more and more control there, he's thinking of the men and women, 3,000 troops, headed there to help remove civilian embassy personnel in Kabul.
"First thoughts, all my brothers and sisters get out safely, and complete their mission," Feldmann said.
President Joe Biden signed the order Wednesday.
"We believe that this is the prudent thing to do given the rapidly deteriorating security situation in and around Kabul," said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.
Reports say the Taliban now controls about two thirds of the country.
"It's disturbing to see where we were, where we are now, but that comes down to bringing troops out of Afghanistan because we're not going to be able to control it. We lose control of the territory, of course the bad guys are going to come back in," Feldmann said.
Feldmann says seeing progress deteriorate is disappointing.
"It is disappointing in a way where we had it to be a peaceful, safe haven to live and enjoy their lives, but you look at their history, it's over 200 years of fighting," Feldmann said. "You can't change that in 20."
But he says that doesn't make the missions completed any less important.
"We're there for our purposes, to do our job. And we did our job great, we had a lot of great coverage, lot of area under our control, as we back out it's going to go back to where it was," Feldmann said.
He doesn't necessarily believe pulling troops out, as Biden plans to do by the end of the month, is a bad move.
"Did we serve our purpose there is my question. Did we do everything we had to get done over there, and what are we leaving behind? If they want us there, then let's stay, if not, it's their country," Feldmann said.
Biden defended his position this week, even as the Taliban's control grew.
"We lost thousands lost to death and injury, thousands of American personnel. They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation," Biden said.