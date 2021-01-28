TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - A drive-thru testing site set to open Thursday in Monroe County is getting a delayed start.
The state's COVID-19 test site at Pocono Mountain West High School - Sullivan Trail Campus is expected to open at 12:30 p.m. instead of the scheduled 9 a.m., because of the weather.
High winds forced the county to bring in two trailers to use instead of the tent in the parking lot, according to a news release.
The site will be open daily through Monday. Testing is free to anyone, even non-county residents, and is done on a first-come, first-served basis.