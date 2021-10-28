Some of the most creative people find art in unique places. Heidi Hooper found it in the dryer.
Lint, in every color you could possibly imagine.
"People send me their dryer lint from all over the world. I've gotten stuff from Australia and London," Hooper said.
And as recently as Thursday, a donation from a seamstress on Broadway.
When Hooper was diagnosed with cancer, she lost a lot of mobility in her right hand. She was in need of some extra help, and comfort.
That came in the form of chenille throw blankets that got washed and then dried, and then created mounds of lint.
"So I just spent three years while I was sick just trying to figure out something to do with it and I tried everything," Hooper said.
Not to mention "oddly enough I'm allergic to paint," she said.
But true artists can find inspiration anywhere.
"So I took that monster and used it as a therapy so that every day it gave me something to strive for," Hooper said.
She's made countless pieces, most recently making headlines for a piece she did capturing Saved by the Bell alum Mario Lopez.
"It helps me cope because I have constant pain, so it helps me cope with it," Hooper said.
Many of her works incorporate her love for cats, and are made with patience, discipline, and passion in each individual fiber.
If you'd like to see more of Heidi's work, you can go to her website.