catalytic converter

Authorities in Monroe County are warning residents and shop owners to keep an eye on their cars.

The district attorney said there have been reports of catalytic converter thefts from personal vehicles, garages, dealerships and repair shops around the county.

The DA's office is working with state police and local police departments to investigate.

They're asking anyone who had a catalytic converter stolen from their car to report it to authorities. Call the county DA's office at 570-517-3816 or email rsebastianelli@monroecountypa.gov.

