STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is looking for a man who allegedly defrauded customers by taking money for services he never performed.

Officials say 37-year-old Anthony Valera is wanted for contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses.

Valera had been taking money from customers for various work projects and, according to allegations, would do only a small amount of work or no work at all.

In some cases, officials say he insisted on being paid weekly or bi-weekly in his contract with customers. When victims would pay most of the money specified in the contract, Valera would then abandon the project and cut off communication with them.

It is suspected Valera has stolen approximately $154,400 from five different customers who signed contracts with him for home improvement projects. Officials believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Anthony Valera has done business using the following business names: Valera Home Improvement LLC, Pocono Custom Home Builders Corp., Valera Custom Home Builders LLC, and V.H.I. LLC.

He is known to drive a 2013 Nissan NV Work Van, white in color, bearing a PA Registration of ZMX 1797. There may or may not be decals with one of the above mentioned business names on the van.

Valera’s last known address is in Pocono Summit, Monroe County, Pa.

If you believe that you are a victim of contractor fraud perpetrated by Anthony Valera or if you have information as to his whereabouts, contact the Monroe Office of the District Attorney at (570) 517-3025 or by email at TJMcMahon@monroecountypa.gov