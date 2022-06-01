POLK TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County district attorney's office is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted on drug charges.
Barry Frantz, 52, is facing charges related to selling and distributing methamphetamine, the DA's office said.
His last known address is in the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Polk Township, but he's known to stay with friends in the Polk Township and Sun Valley areas of the county, the DA said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Kim Lippincott at 570-460-9600.