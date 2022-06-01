Barry Frantz photo

Barry Frantz, 52

 Photo: Monroe County DA

POLK TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County district attorney's office is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted on drug charges.

Barry Frantz, 52, is facing charges related to selling and distributing methamphetamine, the DA's office said.

His last known address is in the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Polk Township, but he's known to stay with friends in the Polk Township and Sun Valley areas of the county, the DA said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Kim Lippincott at 570-460-9600.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.