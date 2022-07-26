Fire truck

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County house fire that drew multiple fire departments Sunday evening was accidentally set by the homeowner, officials said.

The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. in the first block of Sleepy Hollow Lane.

The flames caused extensive damage to the front of the house as well as the roof.

The Marshalls Creek Fire Company chief said several fire companies were investigating the blaze.

The homeowner’s insurance now is handling the matter, he said.

Emergency dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital.

COMING SOON!

A new way to comment on WFMZ.com

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.