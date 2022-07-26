MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County house fire that drew multiple fire departments Sunday evening was accidentally set by the homeowner, officials said.
The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. in the first block of Sleepy Hollow Lane.
The flames caused extensive damage to the front of the house as well as the roof.
The Marshalls Creek Fire Company chief said several fire companies were investigating the blaze.
The homeowner’s insurance now is handling the matter, he said.
Emergency dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital.