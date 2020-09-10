JACKSON TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man is facing charges in the sexual abuse of three children.
Manuel Lopez, 70, was arrested and charged Wednesday with two counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a child and corruption of minors, as well as one count each of unlawful contact with a minor and indecent exposure, according to court records.
State police list the victims as three girls, ages 7, 9 and 12, and say the abuse happened in Jackson Township.
Police learned of the allegations Tuesday, and obtained an arrest warrant for Lopez after an investigation and interviews.
Lopez, of Jackson Township, is behind bars on $150,000 bail.