SCRANTON, Pa. - A Monroe County man could spend years in prison for a 2019 bank robbery in East Stroudsburg.
Terrance Tyson, 45, pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
The East Stroudsburg man robbed NBT Bank on Sept. 24, 2019 and made off with about $5,226, authorities said.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani ordered a pre-sentence investigation. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Under federal law, Tyson faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine and a period of supervised release.