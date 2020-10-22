POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase through Monroe County, hitting several patrol vehicles along the way.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, a suspicious man was reported trespassing on a property in the 2400 block of Route 611 in Pocono Township, state police said in a news release.
Responding officers found Martin Baboolal, who had an active drug warrant, in a car in the area.
Baboolal, 32, took off north on 611, driving at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles on the median and driving towards oncoming traffic, authorities said.
Pocono Township and state police chased him as he drove on several roads through the area, police said.
During the pursuit, Baboolal hit a Pocono Township police vehicle and two state police patrol vehicles, police said.
Police used spike strips and a rolling roadblock to help stop Baboolal's vehicle.
He was arrested and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.
Baboolal is facing charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension, and numerous traffic violations.
He's behind bars on $100,000 bail.