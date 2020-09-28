SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A group of volunteers in Monroe County are proving a little hard work, consideration, and respect for our ancestors can go a long way.
After discovering a cemetery in disrepair, two residents have come together to pay their respects and pay it forward.
Debora Loch and Andrew Phillips have roots in the East Stroudsburg area.
"I grew up in this area. I'm local," Phillips said.
Roots so thick, they'd dig through rubble to find the roots of America's past.
Not long ago, they stumbled upon the Minisink Cemetery. Only they didn't just stumble upon it, they wanted to fix it up.
"Headstones were covered and destroyed, and so I took it upon myself to form a group of volunteers to come and help clear it," Phillips said.
"These are deceased people. They have family members that can't even come in and look at these headstones and pay their respects to their family members," Loch said.
What they discovered in the process has left them speechless. Tombstones from Civil War heroes, reminding them that we should never turn our backs on the past.
"All of these are, I feel, very important to be shown. They shouldn't be grown over and forgotten about. These are the founding people that gave us our freedom," Phillips said.
"We wouldn't have the freedom we have if it wasn't for them fighting for us. Absolutely," Loch said.
Phillips and Loch don't own the cemetery, and they don't even know who it belongs to or who's in charge of taking care of it. But, they say it doesn't matter.
"So to find these headstones not taken care of, no one putting a call out for help to remove the trees, like I said we don't know who the caretakers are here but we want to help," Loch said.
"You just can't cover history. History is very important," Phillips said.
They plan to host an official unveiling of the grave sites for people who wish to pay their respects to the soldiers. It's Phillips' mission to start a nonprofit aimed at furthering this work.