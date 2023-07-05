POTTSVILLE, Pa. - After previously confirming that a man was shot and killed, Pottsville police have released more details about Tuesday's shooting.

Police said they were dispatched to 427 E. Norwegian St. around 8:15 a.m. by resident Patrick McGuinness.

McGuinness told police he shot and killed a man attempting to enter his home, and police recovered a 30-30 hunting rifle inside the home. McGuinness admitted he used the rifle, and he was taken into custody without incident.

However, district judge James K. Reiley said McGuinness was not legally permitted to possess a firearm in Pennsylvania, due to a previous involuntary mental health commitment.

McGuinness was charged with a one felony count of "persons not to possess or use a firearm" and arraigned by Reiley. McGuinness was later released after posting cash bail.