More warrants used by authorities in their search of Bryan Kohberger's family home in the Poconos are expected to be unsealed Thursday morning.

Court officials initially said they would be released Wednesday, but later said it wouldn't be until Thursday. In Pennsylvania, search warrants unseal after 60 days from when they were signed, unless a motion is filed earlier. The 60 days runs through the end of Wednesday.

The documents are expected to shed more light on what authorities found and seized when they arrested Kohberger at the Monroe County home for the killings of four college students in Idaho.

Kohberger has been locked up in Idaho since his arrest in late December, awaiting his next court date in June.

One search warrant related to his arrest was unsealed Tuesday.

It shows that investigators were looking for everything and anything connected to the slayings of the four Idaho college students in November.

The document confirms what many suspected: there were boots on the ground surveilling the property and area for days before the arrest.

It shows that investigators seized these items from Kohberger: a silver flashlight, four medical-style gloves, a white t-shirt, black Nikes, and a black sweatshirt, sock, shorts, boxers.

The clothes are significant because a surviving roommate said the masked man inside their home was wearing all black.

The FBI also got a cheek swab from Kohberger, as agents descended on the otherwise quiet Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, neighborhood in December.

There's still a gag order on the case.

When Kohberger was arrested, investigators said they were limited on what they could share before the trial, but to pay attention to what gets made public, like court hearings or documents like this, as they may contain key details.

It was recently announced that the home where the gruesome killings took place will be demolished.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive for the stabbings.