TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - On December 4, 2007, Lee Vanluvender set out for a morning of hunting. Hours later he was found dead next to his Jeep with multiple gunshot wounds off Hypsie Gap Road in Tunkhannock Township.
His mother, Charlene Sebring, remembers it like it was yesterday.
"He left that morning and I told him, 'go back to bed' and he said 'no, I got to go hunt,' and said,' bye, love you mom,' and that was the last love you I got," Sebring said.
With no motive investigators had little to go on, and the case is still open. There is a reward, and leads continue to come in, but Sebring says they've never panned out.
She believes the truth will come out eventually.
"Their guilt must be eating them alive," Sebring said.
Sebring says her son was just 22 when he died.
"He loved everybody, you could be different and he would love you, it would make no difference. He made me a very proud mother," Sebring said.
And as a proud mother Sebring says she will never stop looking for the person or persons who took her son from her.
"My heart is broken as a mother, as a human, I've had no life since 2007 and please contact me, let me have the rest of my life a little more peaceful, it's been 13 years," Sebring said.
If you were hunting in that area that day or have any information, call the Monroe County District Attorney's Office at 570-517-3052, or the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department at 570-895-2400.