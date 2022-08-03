BARRETT TWP., Pa. - A mother has pleaded guilty in the death of her two-month-old daughter in Monroe County.
Amanda Green earlier this week pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say Green was using drugs with the girl's father and another man in an apartment in Barrett Township in 2021.
The little girl was found with a fractured skull.
The father, Lamont Bacchus, is charged with homicide.
Prosecutors say Green should have done more to protect her baby girl.