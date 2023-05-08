HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - An attempted traffic stop turned into a police pursuit and fatal crash in Monroe County.

State troopers tried to stop a motorcycle Monday morning in Hamilton Township for a traffic violation, state police said.

The motorcyclist didn't stop and drove off, but while going around a curve, the bike went off the road and hit a utility pole, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police did not say where exactly the pursuit or crash took place, or release any details on the motorcyclist.