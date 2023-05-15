SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A young man has died a week after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Monroe County.

William Hill, 20, was pronounced dead Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.

He died of multiple injuries sustained in a crash on Saturday, May 6. Hill's motorcycle crashed with another vehicle around 8:40 p.m. on Milford Road near Airport Road in Smithfield Township, the coroner said.

The Middle Smithfield Township man's death was ruled an accident.

State police and the county district attorney's office are investigating.