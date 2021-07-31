Deadly Ross Twp. crash
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

ROSS TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is dead after fleeing from police attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Monroe County, officials say. 

The rider later crashed on Mount Eaton Road in Ross Twp. around 6:00 p.m. Thursday. 

The Stroudsburg Crime Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police report they attempted to perform a traffic stop on a sport bike motorcycle for traffic violations. 

The motorcyclist, identified as Brandon Perry, 26 of Saylorsburg, accelerated and fled from troopers, police say. 

A PSP report continues to say Perry was weaving in and out of traffic in a reckless manner for about 5 miles on SR 33 southbound. 

Perry crashed the motorcycle on Mount Eaton Road and was pronounced dead by the Monroe County Coroner's Office. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

 

 

