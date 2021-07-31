ROSS TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is dead after fleeing from police attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Monroe County, officials say.
The rider later crashed on Mount Eaton Road in Ross Twp. around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
The Stroudsburg Crime Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police report they attempted to perform a traffic stop on a sport bike motorcycle for traffic violations.
The motorcyclist, identified as Brandon Perry, 26 of Saylorsburg, accelerated and fled from troopers, police say.
A PSP report continues to say Perry was weaving in and out of traffic in a reckless manner for about 5 miles on SR 33 southbound.
Perry crashed the motorcycle on Mount Eaton Road and was pronounced dead by the Monroe County Coroner's Office.
The crash is still under investigation.