PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and car in Carbon County.

It happened in the 400 block of Mauch Chunk Road in Palmerton around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a motorcyclist hit the side of a car, then crashed into the tree.

The rider was killed.

Officials have not released his name, but police say he was a man in his 30s from Kunkletown.

