COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing in Monroe County.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 196 near Kilmer Road, in the Tobyhanna section of Coolbaugh Township, police said.
Investigators determined Jose Rodriguez Sr., 39, was passing a vehicle when his motorcycle began to wobble and he lost control, causing him to hit an oncoming pickup truck, said Pocono Mountain Regional police.
Rodriguez was thrown from his bike, and he died at the scene, police said.
Route 196 was closed for several hours while authorities investigated the crash.
Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call them at 570-895-2400.