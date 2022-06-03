crash accident wreck generic graphic

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing in Monroe County.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 196 near Kilmer Road, in the Tobyhanna section of Coolbaugh Township, police said.

Investigators determined Jose Rodriguez Sr., 39, was passing a vehicle when his motorcycle began to wobble and he lost control, causing him to hit an oncoming pickup truck, said Pocono Mountain Regional police.

Rodriguez was thrown from his bike, and he died at the scene, police said.

Route 196 was closed for several hours while authorities investigated the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call them at 570-895-2400.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.