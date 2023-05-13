CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash in Monroe County.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Route 715 in the area of Cottontail Lane in Chestnuthill Township.

The coroner told 69 News that he was called to the scene, but he could not provide any information about the victim.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash, but they declined to release any information.

This is at least the second fatal crash involving a motorcycle in the 69 News viewing area in the past 24 hours.

A 32-year-old man was killed Friday evening, when his motorcycle hit a parked car in the 1400 block of Hampden Boulevard in northeast Reading.