W. PENN TWP., Pa. — A motorcyclist has died after striking a deer Friday night in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.

The accident occurred west of the intersection between Route 895 and Dorset Road around 7:30 p.m., according to a 69 News freelancer at the scene.

The victim was treated at the scene by Penn Mahoning and Lehighton paramedics before being transported by ambulance to a nearby trauma center, where he died.

The Carbon County coroner confirmed Saturday that the victim was a man, but would not identify him or provide his age before notifying the family.

West Penn Township Police are investigating the crash.