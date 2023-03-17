STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County say a motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with an SUV Thursday night.

The Stroud Area Regional Police Department says officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of Lower Main and Fourth streets in Stroudsburg around 7:20 p.m.

A 19-year-old Stroudsburg resident was driving the motorcycle eastbound along Lower Main. As the motorcycle approached the intersection of Fourth Street, the driver of the SUV attempted to cross Lower Main from Fourth Street. The motorcycle collided with the SUV, and the motorcyclist was seriously injured, police said.

He was transported via helicopter to a local hospital.

The two people who were in the SUV were uninjured as a result of the crash.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Stroud Area Regional Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team. Traffic in the area of Lower Main and Fourth Streets was detoured for around 5 and a half hours for their investigation.

Names of the people involved are not being released at this time.