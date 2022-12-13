Starting in less than a week, Mount Airy Casino Resort, will be adults-only on the entire property.

"When you think about the greater area, you know, the Pocono's is a resort destination. There are many properties to cater to the family, we have water parks, we have all those things. And then you have our property which is the state of the art adult playground. With a golf course, spa, a pool that's designed for adults," said Hassan Abdel-Moneim, VP of Resort Operations for Mt. Airy.

He says the plan has been in consideration for years. Now, you will have to be 21 or older to enter.

"It's not just about the elimination of minors," Abdel-Moneim said. "We're also looking at what other services can we offer to, you know, really focus on your core guest."

Hoping to distinguish itself as something different and not family oriented, including a new concierge service to plan your adult getaway

"We feel that just you know, allowing this to be what we concentrate on, the more people will come as a result," Abdel-Moneim said. "We're looking forward to what the next year hold for us."

The age restrictions takes effect on the 18th.

"We don't want this to be a painful transition, we want this to be as smooth as possible," Abdel-Moneim said. "Some people might come just thinking to come to a restaurant. We've got some options on where to send them."

If you need help finding family friendly alternatives you can contact the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau.