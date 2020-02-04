Mount Carbon Borough has no borough leaders, but meeting may remedy that

MT. CARBON, Pa. - What do you do when the person you elected mayor doesn't want the job?
That's the dilemma facing Mountain Carbon Borough in Schuylkill County. Currently there is no government, but a meeting Tuesday night may remedy that.
Barry Booterbaugh has lived in Mt. Carbon Borough for thirty years, he's seen the good and the bad times. He's spending his off day cleaning his part of the road and making sure the drains are clear.
"I’ve got to give the neighbors credit. You can go back ten years ago and half the houses in the borough were falling down,” Booterbaugh said.
Booterbaugh says this is stuff that the borough should be doing, or paying to do. Currently Mt. Carbon borough has no borough leaders, and the person who won the mayor's race by write in doesn't want the job.
And recently, some council members and the borough secretary quit.
So the question is who's minding the store.
“I’m hearing nobody is and there is a lot of back stuff to be paid. Who’s paying the street lights, water bills,” Booterbaugh said.
Even when it comes to plowing the roads, a state truck drove through the borough, but Booterbaugh says right now they are counting on the kindness of others when it comes to cleaning the streets.
The re-organization meeting is set to take place at 7 p.m.