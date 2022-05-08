MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. - Police arrested the suspect in a Friday night shooting after an all-day hunt.
Bruce A. Thompson Jr. 36, was taken into custody at around 11 p.m. Saturday night and charged with attempted homicide, assault, eluding police and firearms charges.
The shooting took place Friday just before midnight, police say. They recieved a report of shots fired near Dorko's Bar on South Poplar Street, and found a man who had been shot in the arm and stomach, as well as the suspect trying to flee in a silver sedan.
One officer, Officer Herbster, provided medical attention to the victim while others tried to stop the suspected shooter. This result in a high speed chase, police said, which led to the suspect crashing nearly a mile away at Second and Plum Streets.
After that he fled on foot, and police were able to track him to his home, where they identified him as Thompson and discovered he'd fled in a different vehicle, they said.
They found Thompson and the second vehicle Saturday, and he is currently in Northumberland County Jail pending arraignment. Officers from Ralpho Township, Coal Township, Shamokin, Sunbury, Butler Township, Ashland, and the Pennsylvania State Police all assisted in the case.