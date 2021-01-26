Rush Township crash

RUSH TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 309 is closed in Schuylkill County after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The crash happened along Route 309 in Rush Township, just north of Tamaqua, around 11 a.m., according to county dispatchers.

Route 309 is closed to all traffic. Rush township police are investigating the incident.

Our crew on the scene said Tamaqua rescue squad and firefighters helped free people trapped in their vehicles.

A person in the van was seriously injured. Ryan Township ambulance and Lehighton paramedics treated the victims on the scene and transported them to hospitals.

