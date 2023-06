A multi-vehicle accident in Carbon County caused chaos on the roadway.

It happened on Pohopoco Drive and Trachsville Hill Road at around 9 p.m. last night.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene, though it's unclear how many people were injured.

We're told the coroner was not called to scene.

There's no word on what caused this accident.

