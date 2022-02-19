KLINE TWP., Pa. - A crash in Schuylkill County involving dozens of vehicles shut down part of I-81 for hours on Saturday.
The crash happened in the NB lane of I-81 at MM 139 in Kline Township around 1:15 p.m. during a snow squall.
PennDOT worked to clear the scene and says the crash involved several dozen vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.
In a Facebook post, the McAdoo Fire Company said more than 50 vehicles were involved.
According to first responders, multiple injuries were reported. No word on the number or extent of the injuries.
All lanes on I-81 North have been reopened.
This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates.