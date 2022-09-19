STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a fire at a car dealership in Monroe County Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Gray Chevrolet at 1875 West Main Street in Stroudsburg around 3:15 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

No injuries have been reported, dispatchers said.

A person driving by captured video of heavy smoke and flames coming from the dealership.

West Main Street is closed.

Multiple vehicles at the dealership were heavily damaged.

No word on what caused the fire.