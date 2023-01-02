The man accused of killing four college students in Idaho will be in a Monroe County courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Bryan Kohberger is expected to waive extradition following his arrest last week.

In the meantime, a former classmate of his in the Poconos is telling us more about his background. Kohberger originally grew up in the Poconos. He went to Pleasant Valley Elementary, Middle, and High School. His former classmate, who only wanted to go by his first name Cody, said Kohberger struggled with bullying for years, and it led to anger issues as he got older.

Cody said it's shocking to see Kohberger's face on the news.

"Saw that headline and my jaw dropped," said Cody. "Never would I have connected something that happened, the murder of these four college kids, back to where I grew up."

Cody said Kohberger was relentlessly picked on at school.

"He was bullied a lot for his weight, the way he dressed. He was seen, I think, as a little bit of a softer kid. He was just tortured," said Cody.

Cody said Kohberger wasn't at his school for 8th or 9th grade, but when he returned sophomore year, he was different.

"When he came back, he had lost a tremendous amount of weight, was, looked like he had been in the gym every day, was going to the gym at the school at least a lot," said Cody.

Cody said Kohberger's attitude was different as well.

"He got aggressive. He would punch stuff, punch lockers," said Cody.

Cody said he can't know if that past trauma affected Kohberger's mental state, but Kohberger's attorney said he's doing well.

"He is very intelligent. In my hour conversation with him, that comes off. I can tell that. I think he understands where we are right now," said attorney Jason LaBar.

LaBar also explained existing evidence is why they're planning to waive extradition.

"Knowing of course that it's likely that they have location data from his cell phone already putting him on the border of Washington and Idaho, so it was an easy decision," said LaBar.

Cody said he just wants to know if the kid he spent years in school with grew up to be a killer.

"I think the general public has so much time invested in this too, I think a lot of people in just the general public wants some answers about that stuff as well," said Cody.

Kohberger's court hearing will take place at the Monroe County courthouse Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Police in Idaho said they won't release the details of his arrest until he is officially back in their custody.