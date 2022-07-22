It started as another hot day at the Pocono Raceway, where NASCAR's holding its weekend of racing. But the weather took a drastic turn, as a couple events had to be canceled due to severe weather.
Diana Brennan with Pocono Raceway tells 69 News the storm "popped up out of nowhere."
And just as quickly as the storm came through, it was gone, and skies were once again sunny.
And while the day was interrupted with the storm, Day 1 of NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway started out as yet another day of 90-plus-degree temperatures.
Brennan gave 69 News some tips for fans who may be bracing for the hot weekend ahead.
"Best thing fans can do is prepare before they leave," she said. "Stay hydrated, get hydrated, nice hat, sunscreen, comfortable clothes, pack a cooler."
Fans Friday morning and early afternoon needed more than just the breeze of fast cars whizzing by to cool off. Many were found camping out in tents.
Camper Ricky Shrey tells 69 News he always comes prepared.
"We have a couple of big water coolers filled with water and we put like towels in there, and then we put them around our neck," he said.
Many, like Shrey, at least had some form of electricity.
"I have a generator," he said. "We've got a standing fan. We let that flow on us."
"We got a motorhome with air conditioning," camper James Bradley said. "So we're going to be set."
Shrey, who said he did not anticipate any rain at the time, also kept his cover off his tent.
"Let the wind blow through it," he said. "Just try to stay hydrated as best as possible."
Diana Brennan with Pocono Raceway says whatever the weather, look for help if you need it.
"We always have medical personnel available and on standby, there's different first aid stations around," she said.
Officials say they did have to cancel the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Practice & Qualifying event at 4:30 p.m.
Fans at Pocono Raceway for NASCAR weekend Friday watched the cars go by at incredible speeds.
"Like 200 miles an hour," Ira Clark, visiting from Everett, said.
Many had been to the race track several times before.
"Five times," Louis McIntosh, visiting from New York, said.
Some, like Clark, were at their very first NASCAR event.
"You don't realize how fast they're going until you see them up front. It looks like little ants flying by," he said.
All said they were having a great time.
"You have to be here to see it and enjoy it," Clark said.
This, despite temps well into the 90s earlier Friday.
"I didn't really have a problem with the heat," Clark said.
"Hasn't been that bad, been a nice breeze," Dennis Pope, visiting from New York, said.
"It's supposed to be a really hot weekend with the sun and the heat, certainly dehydration is possible," Dr. Robert Tomsho said.
Tomsho serves as associate medical director for both Pocono Raceway and the emergency room at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
"We're fully staffed, with nurses, doctors and with paramedics as well, we have the ability to provide IV fluids, to treat patients," he said.
Tomsho advises fans to drink a lot of non-alcoholic fluids, like water and sports drinks.
"This is a venue where fans drink a lot of alcohol and that certainly can make the opportunity for dehydration to become more severe and happen quicker," he said.
Tomsho also says there are misters around the track, and going through them is a quick way to reduce body temperature.
He adds this is an event where folks are in the sun a lot, so people should make sure to have a hat, sunscreen, and sunglasses.