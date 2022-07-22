It started as another hot day at the Pocono Raceway, where NASCAR's holding its weekend of racing. But the weather took a drastic turn, as a couple events had to be canceled due to severe weather.
Diana Brennan with Pocono Raceway tells 69 News the storm "popped up out of nowhere."
And just as quickly as the storm came through, it was gone, and skies were once again sunny.
And while the day was interrupted with the storm, Day 1 of NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway started out as yet another day of 90-plus-degree temperatures.
Brennan gave 69 News some tips for fans who may be bracing for the hot weekend ahead.
"Best thing fans can do is prepare before they leave," she said. "Stay hydrated, get hydrated, nice hat, sunscreen, comfortable clothes, pack a cooler."
Fans Friday morning and early afternoon needed more than just the breeze of fast cars whizzing by to cool off. Many were found camping out in tents.
Camper Ricky Shrey tells 69 News he always comes prepared.
"We have a couple of big water coolers filled with water and we put like towels in there, and then we put them around our neck," he said.
Many, like Shrey, at least had some form of electricity.
"I have a generator," he said. "We've got a standing fan. We let that flow on us."
"We got a motorhome with air conditioning," camper James Bradley said. "So we're going to be set."
Shrey, who said he did not anticipate any rain at the time, also kept his cover off his tent.
"Let the wind blow through it," he said. "Just try to stay hydrated as best as possible."
Diana Brennan with Pocono Raceway says whatever the weather, look for help if you need it.
"We always have medical personnel available and on standby, there's different first aid stations around," she said.
Officials say they did have to cancel the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Practice & Qualifying event at 4:30 p.m., but so far, the General Tire Delivers 200 ARCA Menards Series Race scheduled for 6:30 p.m. is still on, as long as the track is dry.