LONG POND, Pa. - NASCAR's annual race weekend at Pocono Raceway got off to a soggy start. And though rain postponed Friday night's main event, the ARCA Menards Series Race, the fans still went strong over at the campgrounds.
As NASCAR got into gear for its 50th year at Pocono Raceway, the tens of thousands visiting also got into their rain gear.
On opening day, the weather did hold out for the Trucks and Xfinity Series practice and qualifying events, before a little rain started lightly coming down.
"It always does, it always does, you never know," Kathleen Gonzalez, visiting from Mount Pocono, with her grandkids coming all the way from Las Vegas to the event. "Once it blows over, that'll be it."
But it didn't blow over soon enough. The main race for the day, ARCA Menards Series was postponed until Saturday morning, causing many to call it an early night.
"I guess not surprised, because in this season, it's been raining a lot," Alexander Vo, visiting from Telford, said.
Locals say that change in weather is not so unusual in the Poconos.
"You never know in the Poconos," Gonzalez said, "if it's going to rain one minute and be sunny the next, like it is now."
"It's just funny how it all worked out, because the whole drive was sunny," Vo said. "And within the three-mile radius it rained when the main race started. And it stopped."
Alexander Vo drove up, essentially just to check out the tracks and trek on back.
"I probably walked to the track for two minutes, right before they closed it down, you know, saw the cars, covered," Vo said.
But at the end of every storm comes the rainbow.
"Ah, maybe it helped one of the racers out that was nervous," Vo said. "I don't know."
And for Friday Ticket holders, that rainbow could be the $10 discount they'll get if they return Saturday.
Along with, hopefully, better weather.
"Once it blows over that'll be it. And I think the whole weekend will be really nice."
The ARCA race is rescheduled for 8:30 Saturday morning.
By Friday night, it was a different story at the campgrounds. As two bands played live music. Saturday, three bands will take the stage, and there will also be fireworks. The campground events are exclusively for campers.
