POCONOS, Pa. | NASCAR is making a comeback after COVID-19 wiped out nearly every major sporting event across the country last year.
"It was not something we ever want to experience again. We are pumped that everyone is coming out. We are thrilled fans are back," said Kevin Heaney.
5 races in 3 days, a double-header event that'll be a first-time experience for fans in the stands.
"Think of this as an NFL tailgate, with a concert, activities for everyone, including stuff for kids, loop that in oh by the way two races on Saturday two on Sunday," said Heaney.
Many will hear the words "sold out" quite a bit this weekend, as 3,280 camping spots are filled, with only a handful of grandstand tickets left.
And it's bringing in people from across the country.
"Since yesterday, we've already met two or three couples. One from Indy, North Carolina, just everywhere," said Tiffany Campbell.
Tina Doyle made it to the Poconos by way of Killeen, Texas, with her group of 15 best friends.
"I'm a tell ya, I'm gonna go buy some long johns because us Texans, I was so cold last night I don't even know," Doyle exclaimed.
Doyle and her best friend, Tamara, travel throughout the year to different tracks, making friends along the way.
They're looking forward to meeting even more race-goers this year as events are back, and RV sales are at an all-time high.
Meaning the Texans are doing it bigger than before.
"Lifelong memories, all about making memories. You've got one life to live and you gotta do everything you can in that one life. Live laugh love peace love happiness," noted Tina and Tamara.