For Jeff and Lynn Galgocy, boating at Beltzville Lake State Park is better without the crowds.
"This weekend will be busy so we took off during the week, it's not as busy," the couple said.
The Carbon County staple, an anchor for summer fun with boaters, is also the busiest in the region for law enforcement and citations.
We hitched a ride with Brian Bendock of the PA Fish and Boat Commission as he patrolled the water, where he promptly alerted a couple that permits are required for their paddleboards.
"That's a common thing. We like to preventatively check people to make sure they are okay," he said.
Over this July 4 weekend, the focus turns serious, as Operation Dry Water, a national campaign to heighten boating safety, especially for BUI's, goes into effect.
"It's a little more difficult to locate than drivers. If you look around there are no lines to cross, no fog lines to cross over," Bendock described.
But water arrests statewide involving alcohol or drugs increased from 45 in 2019 to 60 last year.
Conservation officers say during the pandemic there were a lot of first-time boat buyers. They don't know how to properly operate the boat or the rules of the lake, which includes zero alcohol. The punishment will sink your stay.
"You are going to be handcuffed and locked and transported. It's an unpleasant situation," Bendock explained.
But one that could be a life savor for those like the Galgocy's.
"Getting out in the water and relaxing and getting away from it all," Jeff Galgocy said.