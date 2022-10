It seems every day is "National This or That Day," honoring something.

But Saturday is a very special day indeed.

It is National Pierogi Day!

Pierogi-making powerhouse Mrs. T's held a celebration with a flag raising in Schuylkill County.

Owner Tom Twardzik and his staff met at Shenandoah Borough Hall to hoist the colors.

Tom's parents started the business in Shenandoah back in 1952, based on a recipe from Ted's grandmother and her friends.