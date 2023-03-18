SLATINGTON, Pa. - Airplanes will be applying native seeds and soil amendments on areas of Blue Mountain located south of Palmerton, Pennsylvania, between March 20 and April 7, 2023.

This is a part of the remediation effort for the Palmerton Zinc Pile Superfund Site.

Twelve species of native grasses, 25 species of native wildflowers, pine, and sumac seed as well as limestone and fertilizer will be applied.

The aerial application will take place on more than 365 acres located west of Lehigh Gap on the Lehigh Gap Nature Center property and east of Lehigh Gap on lands managed by the National Park Service and Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Notifications will be posted along the trails in the area during the application.

To learn more, visit the EPA's Palmerton Zinc Pile Site.