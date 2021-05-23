TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - A nature preserve spanning more than 1,400 acres is now open in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County..
The Wildlands Conservancy's Pocono Thomas Darling Preserve is welcoming visitors through a public access off of Route 940.
There's a place to park for 20 cars and two buses. The conservancy hopes to attract school and community groups.
A connector trail also brings visitors to a 260-acre area where efforts are underway to steward the return of the Golden-winged Warbler and monitor the presence of the at-risk Northern Flying Squirrel.
There was a ribbon cutting Saturday followed by a guided hike of the preserve.